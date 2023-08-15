The BIG Problem With AG Garland’s Hunter Biden Probe | SEKULOW

The BIG Problem With AG Garland’s Hunter Biden Probe





The Deep State’s pathetic attempt to cover up for Hunter Biden continues. Attorney General Merrick Garland just appointed a Special Counsel to investigate the President’s son.





Only one problem, not only is this years too late, but it’s the SAME prosecutor who negotiated the failed “sweetheart” plea deal for Hunter.





Lawmakers like House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-4) have rightly criticized the choice of U.S. Attorney David Weiss as the Special Counsel to head the investigation.





Is this going to be a real investigation or an inside job to let Hunter off the hook with a slap on the wrist?





There are several issues with Weiss’ appointment. First, a Special Counsel is supposed to be appointed when a conflict of interest arises within the DOJ – and a Special Counsel should be an outside appointment. Yet Weiss was initially involved with the Hunter Biden investigation and has now been designated the Special Counsel. Is this not a clear conflict of interest?





If Weiss comes up with new charges in addition to the three charges that Hunter originally faced, the question becomes: What changed in the last three months – other than political pressure? And now Weiss could potentially excuse himself from testifying because he’s now conducted the investigation as a Special Counsel.

Also, we can’t trust the judicial system right now. Something is clearly afoot with this appointment. Weiss was already willing to allow the statute of limitations to expire on felony charges against Hunter. What’s to stop Weiss from dragging his feet again to let Hunter off the hook?





Keep in mind that AG Garland appointed this Special Counsel only after the recent IRS and FBI whistleblower testimony that exposed the Deep State’s government corruption. We are in court right now litigating the Deep State FBI’s censoring of conservatives on social media. And don’t forget we are representing two FBI whistleblowers and fielding calls from other whistleblowers. All this litigation is coming to a head and putting pressure on AG Garland to act. But how much action will really take place?





ACLJ Senior Counsel for Global Affairs Mike Pompeo joined the broadcast to comment on the ridiculously weak appointment of Weiss:





“This was a pure response to the whistleblowers and the political pressure that came alongside. It was an effort on a Friday afternoon to say, look, we got a Special Counsel. That’s what you wanted. . . . But naming David Weiss to be a Special Counsel isn’t going to deliver confidence from the American people. . . . It’s the same human being who built the same team [that initially charged Hunter Biden], and they have now just created a mess.”





We fear the Weiss report will eventually serve to vindicate Hunter and President Joe Biden prior to the 2024 presidential election. We can’t allow the Deep State to falsely clear the Biden family of all wrong. These men deserve to answer for the charges that have been filed.





