Is this Survivable? Absurd New Revelations - Biden DOJ

August 22, 2023 - Between the non-prosecution of Joe and Hunter Biden and the relentless persecution of Donald Trump, we wonder if our country can survive. It’s an all-out attack from the inside that only God can turn around. What we knew about DOJ/Hunter's prosecution was odd, but stranger still are new revelations about prosecutor's associations and his past.