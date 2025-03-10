🇬🇧Welcome to ZOG Britain

Watch how this police officer follows orders like a hired mercenary, acting as nothing more than a tool for the Zionist terrorist occupation.



It was Britain that sent homeless Zionists to Palestine, establishing a state for them on the corpses and homes of Palestinian children, yet it has never apologized for this crime. This Masonic Zionist-controlled kingdom continues to insist on supporting terrorism, even against the British people themselves, who stand in solidarity with Palestine and speak the truth.

Source @Retards Of TikTok





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/