Watch how this police officer follows orders like a hired mercenary, acting as nothing more than a tool for the Zionist terrorist occupation.
It was Britain that sent homeless Zionists to Palestine, establishing a state for them on the corpses and homes of Palestinian children, yet it has never apologized for this crime. This Masonic Zionist-controlled kingdom continues to insist on supporting terrorism, even against the British people themselves, who stand in solidarity with Palestine and speak the truth.
Source @Retards Of TikTok
