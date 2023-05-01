© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2fn5611fe3
More than 1M Americans have died from the CCP virus, a tragedy that could have been avoided if the US had listened and taken countermeasures to the intel provided by Miles Guo back in 2017.
超过百万美国人死于新冠病毒，如果美国听取了郭文贵先生在2017年提供的情报并采取应对措施，这一悲剧本可以避免。
@DaveRobbins @VinceStegall @DougNorvell
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #Endtimeshow #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp