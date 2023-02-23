The Great Metric Hoax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unequivocal mathematical proof that the historical story regarding how "Metric" was discovered by the French surveyors in the 1790s is demonstrably false. This opens the door to a completely new twist to our planet's history and those working behind the scenes manipulating the affairs of humanity.