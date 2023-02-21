MARIA ZEEE_Dr. Pete Chambers – EMERGENCY BROADCAST From East Palestine – All May Not Be As It Seems!!!

Dr. Pete Chambers – EMERGENCY BROADCAST From East Palestine – All May Not Be As It Seems!!!, even in alternative media.

Dr. Chambers reports residents are being scared into leaving the area due to the smart city agenda planned for East Palestine, with a shock discovery mid-interview by Maria and Dr. Chambers!

