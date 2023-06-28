BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

South Dakotans Call for Special Legislative Session to Stop Property Theft
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
529 views • 06/28/2023

 After many months of tension between South Dakota landowners and a carbon-capture pipeline outfit that threatens their property rights and livelihoods, Governor Kristi Noem has finally responded to criticism that she’s not backing her constituents. Landowners aren’t impressed, but they are working to trigger a special legislative session to stop the scheme in its tracks. 

Also, it looks like the United Nations may have finally come up with a clever enough ruse to impose a global tax; and a group of senators have introduced the “End Endless Wars Act,” which would repeal the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force.  

In the second half of the show, William F. Jasper explains why Americans should take seriously the United Nations’ recent report targeting religions that don’t bow to LGBTQ ideology; and The John Birch Society legislative and research team discusses what you can do to give the “End Endless Wars Act” some momentum in Congress.   

Keywords
ununited nationssouth dakotakristi noemcarbon capture pipelineendless wars act
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy