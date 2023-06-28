South Dakotans Call for Special Legislative Session to Stop Property Theft

After many months of tension between South Dakota landowners and a carbon-capture pipeline outfit that threatens their property rights and livelihoods, Governor Kristi Noem has finally responded to criticism that she’s not backing her constituents. Landowners aren’t impressed, but they are working to trigger a special legislative session to stop the scheme in its tracks.

Also, it looks like the United Nations may have finally come up with a clever enough ruse to impose a global tax; and a group of senators have introduced the “End Endless Wars Act,” which would repeal the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force.

In the second half of the show, William F. Jasper explains why Americans should take seriously the United Nations’ recent report targeting religions that don’t bow to LGBTQ ideology; and The John Birch Society legislative and research team discusses what you can do to give the “End Endless Wars Act” some momentum in Congress.