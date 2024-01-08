Prevalence of Sexploitation Among Minors Requires Proactive Parenting - Dr. Carol Tanksley

“Everyone needs connection with others,” says Dr. Carol Tanksley. “...That need for intimacy, evil has used to hijack and get us into sex stuff that ends up causing a lot of destruction and shame.” Carol is a licensed OB/GYN, author, podcaster, speaker, and an ordained minister. She talks about the driving factors behind today’s issues of sexploitation and sextortion, which are far more common than people realize. Carol encourages parents to have open and transparent conversations with their children. “Build an awareness and a character in your children long before those moments come,” she posits. She also advocates for parents to have conversations with their kids that are “one level deeper” and to be unafraid of diving right in and talking about things going on in their lives.









TAKEAWAYS





Parents will not be with their kids all the time, so they must prepare their children to have character and awareness





Everyone needs connection and intimacy





Shame isolates us from people and even from God - we have a choice to step into the light and disinfect shame with truth





We need to be having conversations with our children that will help them understand their own needs and desires









