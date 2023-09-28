Quo Vadis





Sep 28, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for September 26, 2023





Thank you!





Dear children, behold the opportune time for your return to the God of Salvation and Peace.





Ye are walking towards a future of great spiritual darkness and many souls will turn away from God for lack of the truth.





Seek the Lord and He will take care of you.





He loves you and waits for you with open arms.





Pray.





Prayer will give you strength to bear the weight of the trials that are already on their way.





Be ye faithful to the Gospel of My Jesus and do not allow you the mire of false doctrines to contaminate you.





In God there is no half-truth.





Repent ye and turn ye to Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.





Only through Confession can you attain mercy.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro on January 28, 2023.





That message follows here:





Dear children, be encouraged and bear witness to Jesus.





You are living in time of pain, and I have come from Heaven to help you.





Listen to me. Do not be discouraged by your difficulties.





Trust in the Lord and you will be victorious.





Repent sincerely of your sins.





My Jesus awaits you with open arms.





Approach the confessional and seek the mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of Confession.





Confession and Eucharist: the great action of the enemy will be against these sacraments.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus.





Courage!





Whatever happens, do not depart from the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6umQv0r2qnc