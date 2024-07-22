Trump false flag assassination attempt is to make Trump & Antichrist into heroes of fake White Hats

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2024). The fake false flag assassination attempt against the fake doppleganger of Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist Donald Trump, who replaced the human soul of the Satanist human Donald Trump in 1976, was to make Trump & the Antichrist look like hero saviors of the Draco pedophile cannibal Satanists who are playing the role of the fake "White Hats" fictitious deliverers of humankind, who are supposedly fighting the fake clone body of Joe Biden which the real U.S. president Draco avatar Hillary Clinton is using to run the United States. The fallen angels’ Atlantis 5,000 year old company Monarch Solutions Corporation’s MK Ultra Monarch mind-controlled assassin had no intention to kill Trump’s doppleganger, but their purpose for the false flag fake assassination attempt was to only cause a little bleeding, in order to try to cause a civil war by making the millions of Western feminist nations’ most dumbest most evilest most blindest post-1960s generation “Bible verses redefining, uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender, Jezebel demon-possessed” fake Christians to kill each other for their fake foreign god Donald Trump & QAnon. Hillary Clinton was promoted to high priestess. Joe Biden was shot to death in 2019. Donald Trump was assassinated a few years ago. Hillary Clinton has been killed many times in the past, too, but they keep bringing her back in a new cloned reptilian hybrid avatar body. Satan Lucifer and his Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens always have several spare clones of presidents and key figures prepared in their underground base cloning centers underneath Camp David and Oklahoma for the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien demon spirit to enter into, in case it gets assassinated. They are often hermaphrodite bodies with both male & female genitals, in order so that they can rape & sodomize both human boys & girls in their orgy child sex magic Satanist rituals, and that is why all these earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers witch feminist key figures & hero mentors of these millions of Western feminist nations’ most wicked generation women have photos of them with their male genitals, which we real Christians showed you many times. The tares in the Bible or demon spirits do not go to heaven or hell after death like human souls do, but they just reincarnate into new cloned reptilian hybrid human avatar bodies, or stolen “walk in” soul-scalped human necromancy channeling witch servants’ bodies who they alien abduct, or zombie bodies, or animal bodies, or doll bodies, or statue bodies, or fake alien bodies, just as in their Noah’s days Atlantis fallen angel & nephilim “old religion” New Age occult esoteric secret society elites’ spiritualist satanic doctrines. They have lived many lifetimes since Noah’s days. The raphaim demon spirits of the dead disembodied nephilims are also here in the bodies of many human-looking fake humans. All these Draco reptilian chimera demons & Pleiadian fallen angel fake aliens are disguised as politicians & Hollywood celebrities & billionaire bankers & royal families & church pastors & military leaders & fashion models & artists & athletes & court judges & college professors & corporate executives & idol singers & fashion designers & F-1 drivers & religious leaders & school teachers & orphanage owners & nursery staffs & youth group counselors & hospital newborn ward nurses & etc.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine