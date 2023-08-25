Matt Walsh | Trump's Mugshot Backfires Massively On The Left

Trump's Mugshot Backfires Massively On The Left | Ep. 1213





Today on the Matt Walsh Show, it's a picture that will live in infamy. Donald Trump's mugshot was released as he was officially arrested on bogus charges after another bogus indictment. An indictment filed by a DA who has her own history of questioning the legitimacy of elections. I'll explain. Also, the media and trans activists yet again baselessly blame me for violence.





This is perhaps their most outrageous smear yet. And in our Daily Cancellation, we were told we had to use paper straws to save the environment. Now it turns out that the paper straws have toxic chemicals that are a whole lot worse for the environment, and for us. The experts were wrong again.









Click here to join the member exclusive portion of my show: https://utm.io/ueSEm