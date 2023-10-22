EPOCH TIMES | Legal Win for Trump: Appeals Court Halts NY Financial Fraud Case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TIMES | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Legal Win for Trump: Appeals Court Halts NY Financial Fraud Case
Trump Handed a Victory in Fraud Trial: In a recent development, the court of appeals granted former President Donald Trump a significant victory in his ongoing financial fraud case. President Trump's legal team filed an emergency appeal challenging a judge's decision, alleging that the judge capriciously altered the statute of limitations during the trial. The appeals court accepted this argument, issuing a stay on the judge's order and providing a legal reprieve for Trump.
