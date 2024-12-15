BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Καθαίρεση με στυλ
DAIMONES
DAIMONES
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 6 months ago

Οι κινηματογραφικές μεταφορές της ζωής χωρίς νόημα τόσο του πρώην Ευφρόσυνου, αλλά και της μανούλας- gomenoulas του, ατάλαντης ποιήτριας (γελάνε και τα αδέσποτα) Καλυψώς συνεχίζει να εκπλήσσει παραγωγούς και σκηνοθέτες σε όλη την υφήλιο, απ'ότι μαθαίνουμε. Οι παραγωγές παίρνουν κυριολεκτικά φωτιά,  οι σεναριογράφοι δεν προλαβαίνουν να τελειώσουν το σενάριο κι αμέσως ξεκινάνε καινούργιο, αφού τα ψέματα της Καλυψούλας είναι αμέτρητα σαν τα άστρα τ'ουρανού, καλημέρα λέει-μπά, ψέμα θα λέει και γενικά, όλοι έχουν μείνει με το στόμα ανοιχτό απὀ την δυσοσμία που προκαλουν αυτές οι δύο άψυχες οντότητες.  ----------------Περιοδικό, Cinema, Κριτική στο remake της Ταινίας, Τα πουλιά πεθαίνουν τραγουδώντας.

The cinematic metaphors of the meaningless life of both the former Euphrosynos, and his mommy-gomenoulas, talentless poet (the strays are laughing) Calypso continues to amaze producers and directors around the globe, we are told. Productions are literally on fire, writers don't have time to finish the script and immediately start a new one, since Calypso's lies are as innumerable as the stars in the sky, good morning she says-oh, she'll lie and generally, everyone is left with their mouths hanging open by the stench these two soulless entities cause.  ----------------Magazine, Cinema, Movie Review, The Thorn Birds-Remake.

Keywords
newschurchgreeceheresykoropiefrosynoskalypsodimitriadiillegal cultnikos gegios
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy