Καθαίρεση με στυλ

Οι κινηματογραφικές μεταφορές της ζωής χωρίς νόημα τόσο του πρώην Ευφρόσυνου, αλλά και της μανούλας- gomenoulas του, ατάλαντης ποιήτριας (γελάνε και τα αδέσποτα) Καλυψώς συνεχίζει να εκπλήσσει παραγωγούς και σκηνοθέτες σε όλη την υφήλιο, απ'ότι μαθαίνουμε. Οι παραγωγές παίρνουν κυριολεκτικά φωτιά, οι σεναριογράφοι δεν προλαβαίνουν να τελειώσουν το σενάριο κι αμέσως ξεκινάνε καινούργιο, αφού τα ψέματα της Καλυψούλας είναι αμέτρητα σαν τα άστρα τ'ουρανού, καλημέρα λέει-μπά, ψέμα θα λέει και γενικά, όλοι έχουν μείνει με το στόμα ανοιχτό απὀ την δυσοσμία που προκαλουν αυτές οι δύο άψυχες οντότητες. ----------------Περιοδικό, Cinema, Κριτική στο remake της Ταινίας, Τα πουλιά πεθαίνουν τραγουδώντας.
The cinematic metaphors of the meaningless life of both the former Euphrosynos, and his mommy-gomenoulas, talentless poet (the strays are laughing) Calypso continues to amaze producers and directors around the globe, we are told. Productions are literally on fire, writers don't have time to finish the script and immediately start a new one, since Calypso's lies are as innumerable as the stars in the sky, good morning she says-oh, she'll lie and generally, everyone is left with their mouths hanging open by the stench these two soulless entities cause. ----------------Magazine, Cinema, Movie Review, The Thorn Birds-Remake.