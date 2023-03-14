BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mysterious Hawaii lasers UPDATE What is China DOING there?
1368 views • 03/14/2023

Glenn Beck


March 13, 2023


Around the same time the China weather balloon made its appearance over the U.S., mysterious, green lasers were spotted in the skies of Hawaii. First, government told us the lasers were part of a routine NASA exercise to measure the size of the earth. But then the story changed. And now, in this clip, Glenn presents more information about what China potentially could’ve been doing with a duel-purpose supersonic sattellite over Hawaii…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JH5L3Z3WlSY


Keywords
chinahawaiiglenn beckgreen laserssupersonic satellite
