"We don't want windmills in this country."



Trump: "The wind blows, and then it doesn't blow, and the things cost a fortune, they're made in China, they kill the birds, and they're horrible... It's a disaster."



"Nobody wants them, and they're the most expensive energy of any kind of energy."



"You know what else people don't like? Those massive solar fields... I mean, they're ridiculous, the whole thing."



"You know where the panels come from, 100% of the panels? They're made in China."



