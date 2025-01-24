© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We don't want windmills in this country."
Trump: "The wind blows, and then it doesn't blow, and the things cost a fortune, they're made in China, they kill the birds, and they're horrible... It's a disaster."
"Nobody wants them, and they're the most expensive energy of any kind of energy."
"You know what else people don't like? Those massive solar fields... I mean, they're ridiculous, the whole thing."
"You know where the panels come from, 100% of the panels? They're made in China."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
