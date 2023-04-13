Dear Catholics, get out of your pedophile & homosexual-led church!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on April 12, 2023.





In Matthew 18:6, the Lord Jesus Christ says: But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.



Yet, more child abuse reports from the Babylonian Roman Catholic church have surfaced out of Portugal and from the city of Baltimore, in the United States.



When will this child abuse cases end, dear Catholics? There’s NOTHING holy about a church that has pedophile and homosexual prelates in their midst; prelates who are actively committing such heinous sins.



The Babylonian Roman Catholic church has a very nasty history of child abuse cases as per link provided below: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catholic_Church_sexual_abuse_cases



It also has a horrible reputation of killing Christians:



"From the birth of popery to the present time, it is estimated by careful and credible historians, that more than fifty millions of the human family, have been slaughtered for the crime of heresy by popish persecutors,--an average of more than 40,000 religious murders for every year of the existence of popery to the present day. Of course the average number of victims yearly, was vastly greater, during those gloomy ages when popery was in her glory and reigned despot of the world; and it has been much less since the power of the popes has diminished to tyrannize over the nations, and to compel the princes of the earth, by the terrors of excommunication, interdiction, and deposition, to butcher their heretical subjects."--John Dowling, The History of Romanism, pp. 541-542.



God warns Catholics to get out of her My people in Revelation 18:4-5. Don’t remain in an arrogant church which is about to get destroyed by God’s will in Revelation 18:7-9.



Turn to the Christ of the Bible, have faith in Him and OBEY His holy written word including His holy ten commandments which define the love of God (John 14:21; Romans 13:10 and 1 John 5:3).



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



