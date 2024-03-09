© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Newsmax | NATO expands with Sweden, sends message to Kremlin with training near Russian border | REPORT: Sweden has joined its new NATO allies in training across Norway's arctic seas — near the border with Russia, a nation to which this addition is intended to send a message to. NEWSMAX's Shelby Wilder shares details from Alta, Norway.