UNPRECEDENTED: FAA LOWERS BAR FOR PILOT HEART HEALTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Airline pilot and co-founder of US Freedom Flyers, Josh Yoder, and Clinical Cardiologist, Dr. Thomas Levy, join Del to discuss the recent FAA change to the heart test limits and the coincidental timing of the change coming amid increasing concerns over myocarditis from the COVID-19 vaccine.
https://www.peakenergy.com/
https://www.givesendgo.com/usff
#USFF #USFreemdomFlyers #JoshYoder #myocarditis #DrThomasLevy
POSTED: February 13, 2023