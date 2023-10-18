Trump was ‘erratic enough’ that the world feared him: Megyn Kelly

The Megyn Kelly show host Megyn Kelly says she doubts Russia’s war with Ukraine and Hamas’ attack on Israel would have happened if Donald Trump was still US President. Ms Kelly said she questions whether Hamas would have felt “emboldened” enough to launch their attacks on Israel with a strong president leading America. “At least in Trump’s case who was erratic enough that they were afraid of him,” she told Sky News host Paul Murray. “I’m not saying Trump was some form of policy genius, but he was erratic enough that he was scary. “Germany’s Angela Merkel said to our ambassador, 'your guy scares me – I don’t know what he’s going to do next'.”







