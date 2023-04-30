BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
China Upset US Is Sending Nuclear Submarine East. H5N1 Bird Flu Wiping Out Everything. Chicken Vax
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
62 views • 04/30/2023

China denounces US plans to send nuclear ballistic submarine to South Korea

Beijing says planned deployment of sub and other ‘strategic assets’ to Korean peninsula is result of America’s ‘selfish geopolitical interests’

The comments come after Seoul and Washington announce declaration reaffirming ‘nuclear umbrella’ to counter threats from Pyongyang. US to deploy 'nuclear strategic bomber' in China's backyard? Tensions escalate in the Asia-Pacific


The worst bird-flu outbreak in US history is 'wiping out everything in numbers we've never seen before. EU Approves Poultry Vaccination that Britons Oppose. U.S. Considers Vaccinating Chickens as Bird Flu Kills Millions of Them

The largest outbreak of avian influenza in U.S. history has driven up egg prices and raised concerns about a human pandemic, though C.D.C. experts say the risk of that is low. Game and Fish Department keeping close eye on Avian Influenza and Chronic Wasting Disease cases


This chicken vaccine makes its virus more dangerous


sda bible prophecy seventh day adventist sda sermon
