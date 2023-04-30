China Upset US Is Sending Nuclear Submarine East. H5N1 Bird Flu Wiping Out Everything. Chicken Vax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China denounces US plans to send nuclear ballistic submarine to South Korea
Beijing says planned deployment of sub and other ‘strategic assets’ to Korean peninsula is result of America’s ‘selfish geopolitical interests’
The comments come after Seoul and Washington announce declaration reaffirming ‘nuclear umbrella’ to counter threats from Pyongyang. US to deploy 'nuclear strategic bomber' in China's backyard? Tensions escalate in the Asia-Pacific
The worst bird-flu outbreak in US history is 'wiping out everything in numbers we've never seen before. EU Approves Poultry Vaccination that Britons Oppose. U.S. Considers Vaccinating Chickens as Bird Flu Kills Millions of Them
The largest outbreak of avian influenza in U.S. history has driven up egg prices and raised concerns about a human pandemic, though C.D.C. experts say the risk of that is low. Game and Fish Department keeping close eye on Avian Influenza and Chronic Wasting Disease cases
This chicken vaccine makes its virus more dangerous
