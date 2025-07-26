Why Did i Miss The Rapture?

How could I have possibly missed the rapture, I did everything I thought I was supposed to do?

As close to God as you want to be





Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walks about, seeking whom he may devour, 1 Peter 5:8 (KJV)





Most people if they are honest will say “About the same”?





The truth is, You are as close to God as you want to be?





And that is sad, to be content with God?





How do you draw closer to God.





Develop a prayer life, talk to God throughout the day.





Get into Gods word. Listen to God as He speaks to you?



