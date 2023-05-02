Trail Life USA Founder Mark Hancock Uses the Outdoors to Grow Young Boys Into Godly Men

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our culture has a deficit in producing strong, Christian men, and Trail Life USA is the solution to that problem, says founder Mark Hancock. Mark realized that the traditional Boy Scouts of America had gone off the deep end, abandoning their solid conservative values for corporate-fueled godlessness. He knew he had to create an environment where fathers could connect with their sons and bring Jesus to the forefront. In response, Trail Life USA was launched, which provides a Christ-centered experience for young boys, ages 5-18, to help mold them into strong leaders. “We’re not an outdoor organization with a Christian experience, but a Christian ministry that uses the outdoors to grow boys into godly men,” Mark shares.
TAKEAWAYS
Boys in America have four primary deficits: they are unguided, ungrounded, unappreciated and uninspired
58 percent of Americans no longer believe that the Bible is the source of all authority
Boys are drawn to risk and competition, yet much of our culture has removed these components in education and sports
You can join a Trail Life USA troop or start your own troop in your local church by going to TrailLifeUSA.com
