Trail Life USA Founder Mark Hancock Uses the Outdoors to Grow Young Boys Into Godly Men

Our culture has a deficit in producing strong, Christian men, and Trail Life USA is the solution to that problem, says founder Mark Hancock. Mark realized that the traditional Boy Scouts of America had gone off the deep end, abandoning their solid conservative values for corporate-fueled godlessness. He knew he had to create an environment where fathers could connect with their sons and bring Jesus to the forefront. In response, Trail Life USA was launched, which provides a Christ-centered experience for young boys, ages 5-18, to help mold them into strong leaders. “We’re not an outdoor organization with a Christian experience, but a Christian ministry that uses the outdoors to grow boys into godly men,” Mark shares.







Boys in America have four primary deficits: they are unguided, ungrounded, unappreciated and uninspired





58 percent of Americans no longer believe that the Bible is the source of all authority





Boys are drawn to risk and competition, yet much of our culture has removed these components in education and sports





You can join a Trail Life USA troop or start your own troop in your local church by going to TrailLifeUSA.com







