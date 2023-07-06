EPOCH TV | Judge Hands Biden Admin Grave News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Judge Hands Biden Admin Grave News
A federal judge has issued a historic injunction that blocks the White House and many federal agencies from colluding with Big Tech to censor free speech. This is a major win for democracy and the First Amendment.
A federal judge slapped the White House with a historic injunction Tuesday.
This order prohibits the White House, and nearly all of the federal government, from colluding with Big Tech to censor #FreeSpeech.
