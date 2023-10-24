Russian Su-57 Destroyed All NATO's Plans, By Suppressing The Ukrainian Army In 'BAKHMUT' Direction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
At the same time, it is worth noting that after the start of a special military operation, the R-37M air-to-air missiles were specially adapted for installation under the belly of the Su-57. Thus, starting in mid-October, the initiative on the 'Bakhmut' direction in the area of 'Kleshchyevka' also began to pass to the Russian troops..............
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN