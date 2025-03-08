BrightLearn - Trumping Trudeau by Ezra Levant

"Trumping Trudeau" by Ezra Levant is a compelling exploration of the dynamic and often contentious relationship between two of the most prominent leaders of our time: Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau. The book begins with the dramatic assertion that the "Justin Trudeau Era" lasted only 386 days, from his election as Canadian Prime Minister in 2015 to Trump's victory in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Despite Trudeau's initial promise of a liberal renaissance, his victory was not as overwhelming as it seemed, with only 39% of the popular vote. Trump's triumph marked a global shift towards nationalism and America-first policies, which clashed with Trudeau's liberal, globalist vision. Trudeau's Liberal Party often used Trump as a political foil, criticizing his policies and even making campaign-style visits to the U.S. to oppose him. This opposition was not just political but deeply personal, reflecting Trudeau's and his advisors' disdain for Trump. The book delves into how Trump's presidency forced Trudeau to choose between aligning with U.S. policies or positioning himself in opposition, often at the expense of Canadian interests. Levant criticizes Trudeau's policies on energy, immigration and security, arguing they are economically damaging and potentially dangerous. He contrasts Trudeau's approach with Trump's focus on national sovereignty and interests, suggesting Trudeau's globalist vision is increasingly out of step with the current political climate. Ultimately, "Trumping Trudeau" is a provocative analysis of the clash between two leaders with starkly different styles and ideologies, highlighting the challenges Trudeau faces in adapting to a world shaped by Trump's influence.





