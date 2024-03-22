BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Does it Mean? - Part 2
Martus for Truth
Martus for Truth
25 followers
5 views • 03/22/2024

Why did the Founding Fathers write the 2nd Amendment the way they did? I promise you, they didn't just randomly squirt letters on a page. They wrote with a purpose—and to those who are genuine patriots of The United States of America that purpose is abundantly clear: It has ZERO to do with hunting and/or sport shooting and EVERYTHING to do with defending this great land from enemies both foreign AND domestic.

I don't say that because that's what I want it to mean—I say that because that IS what it means. Making that statement might get me in trouble with the current administration, but you know what? If that does come to pass, I am not the one violating the law—THEY are.

#TrueMeaning, #TrueAuthorship, #Relevance

