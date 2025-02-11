Edmonton Bans Knives - Cali. Protecting Criminals - Trump Protects Children

Edmonton banning knife sales in convenience stores





The city said a new bylaw aimed at convenience stores will make the city safer.





On Tuesday, the City of Edmonton announced it had passed a new bylaw limiting the kinds of knives that can be sold at those stores.





“Convenient and quick access to knives makes our community less safe,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi. “Building a city that’s safer for everyone is our top priority, and by removing these easily accessible potential weapons from convenience stores, all Edmontonians will feel more safe.”





Amarjeet Sohi becomes first South Asian Edmonton mayor





Amarjeet Sohi has been named Edmonton’s next mayor-elect, making history as the first South Asian to have this role.





Gavin Newsom and California Democrats reach $50M deal to Trump-proof the state





California Democrats have reached a $50 million agreement to shore up state and local legal defenses against the incoming Trump administration just a week ahead of the president-elect’s inauguration. Half the money would go to fending off any mass deportation plan the new president might enact early in his administration.





https://www.politico.com/news/2025/01/13/newsom-california-democrats-trump-legal-fights-00197784









No, You’re Not Imagining a Migrant Crime Spree





More than 13,000 immigrants convicted of homicide are living outside immigration detention in the U.S., ICE says





Two law enforcement officials said many of those migrants crossed into the U.S. under previous administrations, and that the total includes people serving U.S. prison sentences.





Trump bans taxpayer funding of child sex-change operations: ‘Chemical and surgical mutilation’





President Trump signed an Executive Order Tuesday evening banning federal money from going toward child sex-change operations, referring to the procedures as “chemical and surgical mutilation” and calling the phenomenon of minors altering their sex a “dangerous trend.”





“It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” the order read.





NY AG Letitia James tells hospitals to continue sex-change procedures for minors despite Trump’s executive order





New York Attorney General Letitia James warned local hospitals Monday that they will be in violation of state discrimination laws if they comply with President Trump’s executive order aimed at outlawing sex-change procedures for minors.





