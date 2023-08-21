🌟 Keto Reintroduction Journey: Finding Balance Beyond The Trend🌟

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The keto diet frenzy has led us to explore life after elimination, where anti-inflammatory eating sets the stage for something incredible.
🥑 Some embrace the return of fats and oils, realizing their body's affinity for higher fats. Others question the carb-demonizing narrative, finding newfound appreciation for these once-feared foods.
🌈 Join us on this journey of transformation and revelation!
🎧 bit.ly/3ptq0ZX
🎙️ "From taboo to nourishing: Maintaining weight, feeling energized," reveals Dan LeMoine, co-founder of re:vitalize Weight Loss & Wellness Center.
🔗 Dive into the full episode by clicking the link in the bio or find it in the description above. 🎧