‘Catholic Blessings’ For Same-Sex Marriage-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 5 2024

The head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office has dug in his heels in the face of growing opposition to his controversial decision to allow the blessing of gay couples.

The Vatican declaration titled Fiducia Supplicans was welcomed with joy by the LGBTQ2SIA+ lobby, which embraced the new teaching as a “huge step forward” and “an early Christmas gift” for LGBTQ2SIA+ Roman Catholics. The declaration reversed a 2021 document by the same Vatican office, which declared the Church has no authority to bless gay couples since God Himself “does not and cannot bless sin.” Forget everything you think you know about the Roman Catholic Church, they are preparing themselves to receive their true king, Antichrist in the flesh.

“And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration.” Revelation 17:6 (KJB)

