The Home Doctor - Practical Medicine for Every Household

It’s a unique guide for the layman that you can use to manage common health ailments at home when seeing a doctor or going to a hospital is off the table.

The book is written by Dr. Maybell Nieves, a front-line doctor from Venezuela who has saved hundreds of people through one of the worst crises in modern history.

The ingenious methods she developed are found in this book and can be self-applied at home. To get this Unique Book, just Click here : https://lnk.ink/UK2JC











