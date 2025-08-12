BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Taylor Swift Announces “The Life of a Showgirl” Album | Flirty Podcast Debut with Travis Kelce
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
66 views • 1 month ago

Taylor Swift Announces “The Life of a Showgirl” Album | Flirty Podcast Debut with Travis Kelce

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Taylor Swift has officially announced her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” igniting excitement with a sparkling orange countdown and hints from her Eras Tour. The announcement came during a flirty, playful debut appearance on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. Fans are eagerly awaiting the full release and more album details. Pre-order vinyl and cassettes are now available to ship before October 13. Watch the highlights and stay tuned for all updates on this iconic pop superstar’s next chapter.

#TaylorSwift #TheLifeOfAShowgirl #TS12 #TravisKelce #NewHeights #PodcastDebut #ErasTour #OrangeEra #AlbumAnnouncement #PopMusic #VinylPreOrder #MusicNews #PopCulture

pop culturetaylor swifttravis kelceeras tourmusic newscelebrity couplesthe life of a showgirlts12new heights podcasttaylor swift new albumorange erapop music 2025album announcementvinyl pre-order
