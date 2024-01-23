Entrepreneur Podcast | Success Habits | The Proven Plan to Achieve Success With Your Faith, Family, Finances, Fitness, Friendship & Fun + Celebrating the PhoneDoctors.com Client Success Story

Step 1 - Set Goals That Exhilarate You (Goals That Keep You Up Late At Night & Wake Up Early In the Morning Thinking About Them)

Step 2 - Unload Negative Influences, People, Places & Things

Step 3 - Choose to Block Out Time Only for What Matters

Step 4 - Convert Your Drive Time & Your Idle Time Into Success Study Time

Step 5 - Enhance & Intentionally Design Your Home & Work Environment

Step 6 - Sell Something In A Sustainable, Win-Win (Shalom) Manner

Step 7 - Set It & Forget It With Your Savings

Step 8 - Hold Your Focus On Core Tasks Until Success

Step 9 - Avoid Urgent & Emotional People (Apply Energy & Emotion Only to Things You Can Control)

Step 10 - Build Your Success One Realistic Step At A Time

Step 11 - Interrupt the Dysfunctional Default Drift With a Daily To-Do List & Calendar

Step 12 - Team Up With An Accountability Partner, Coach Or Mentor

Step 13 - Substitute All Bad Habits With New Healthy Habits





