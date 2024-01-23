Create New Account
Entrepreneur Podcast | Success Habits | The Proven Plan to Achieve Success With Your Faith, Family, Finances, Fitness, Friendship & Fun + Celebrating the PhoneDoctors.com Client Success Story
Thrivetime Show
Published a month ago

Step 1 - Set Goals That Exhilarate You (Goals That Keep You Up Late At Night & Wake Up Early In the Morning Thinking About Them)

Step 2 - Unload Negative Influences, People, Places & Things

Step 3 - Choose to Block Out Time Only for What Matters

Step 4 - Convert Your Drive Time & Your Idle Time Into Success Study Time

Step 5 - Enhance & Intentionally Design Your Home & Work Environment

Step 6 - Sell Something In A Sustainable, Win-Win (Shalom) Manner

Step 7 - Set It & Forget It With Your Savings

Step 8 - Hold Your Focus On Core Tasks Until Success

Step 9 - Avoid Urgent & Emotional People (Apply Energy & Emotion Only to Things You Can Control)

Step 10 - Build Your Success One Realistic Step At A Time

Step 11 - Interrupt the Dysfunctional Default Drift With a Daily To-Do List & Calendar

Step 12 - Team Up With An Accountability Partner, Coach Or Mentor

Step 13 - Substitute All Bad Habits With New Healthy Habits


Learn More About Attending the Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshops On the Planet Hosted by Clay Clark In Tulsa, Oklahoma HERE:

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/

Clay Clark Testimonials | "Clay Clark Has Helped Us to Grow from 2 Locations to Now 6 Locations. Clay Has Done a Great Job Helping Us to Navigate Anything That Has to Do with Running the Business, Building the System, the Workflows, to Buy Property." - Charles Colaw (Learn More Charles Colaw and Colaw Fitness Today HERE: www.ColawFitness.com)


Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:

www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire


See Thousands of Case Studies Today HERE:

www.thrivetimeshow.com/does-it-work/

