BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Full Moon Reading 15 November 2024
Silver Dove
Silver Dove
28 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 6 months ago

SkyView Astrology: Big changes happening!

Full Moon Reading 15 November 2024

 by Katharina Bless


The act of balancing is being visible soon. Now the seeds start to make roots for the new! Be ready for big changes and to let go the old program.


This is a reading with the real star constellations.

Katharina works with the real star constellations as you can see them in the sky since over 30 years.


Please check out the additional information and images/links I mentioned in my blog page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

You find the charts there and some images specific related to the topic I was talking about.


For those new to my moon readings, please check out the latest Introduction because it is quite different from the Western/Tropical Astrology and my previous reading in my blog page:

A guide to Life’s Pilgrimage and the Soul’s Path of Evolution

 https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/2020/12/14/a-guide-to-lifes-pilgrimage-and-the-souls-path-of-evolution/

Are stars influencing us?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZaY-ede97Hk&list=PLOnF81NGsya5H-1JF6fP6gpaN6bp1sWF5&index=44

Info and reading 17 Oct 23

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1-1MGUi1Jw&list=PLOnF81NGsya5H-1JF6fP6gpaN6bp1sWF5&index=18

First video reading 18 March 22 with intro

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4WuctleggQ&list=PLOnF81NGsya5H-1JF6fP6gpaN6bp1sWF5&index=1



Katharina Bless is Author of “SkyView Astrology – Applying the real Star Constellations to our Life’s Journey and Soul Evolution” and “Flower Healing Power” book one and two and “The Secret of the Abundance Box”. She lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand. If you are interested to have a personal reading or life coaching, you can contact me through my blog page or at Telegram.


Info on private readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings


You can contact me through:

Telegram: @KatharinaBless

   Pearls of Wisdom (only my videos): https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

   Silver Dove Network: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

Twitter: @katharinabless

MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/katharina-bless-19177a17



Keywords
astrologychangesbalancereadingfull moonreal star constellations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy