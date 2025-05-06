Update on St Michael Message Darkness OPPRESSES the Church - Globalists Try to Influence Cardinals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Emmanuel Macron trying to influence the cardinals? This is what the conservative Italian press is suggesting. "Macron even wants to choose the Pope," denounced the very right-wing Milanese newspaper La Verità on Wednesday . "Macron even inserts himself into the conclave," headlined the conservative daily Libero . "Macron's greatness knows no bounds," protested Il Tempo . The reason for their irritation? Two recent meals by the French head of state in Rome. On April 26, five days after the death of Pope Francis, Emmanuel Macron reportedly gathered four French cardinals for lunch at the French embassy in Rome: Jean-Marc Aveline, Archbishop of Marseille and papabile ( potential pope ); Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States; Philippe Barbarin ; and François Bustillo, Bishop of Ajaccio.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIxmqOdgxsA