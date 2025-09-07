YOUR SPIRIT IS INFINITELY MORE THAN A QUANTUM COMPUTER (A New Revelation based critique)

A critical comment on two variations of transhumanism (Yuval Harari's materialist-atheistic transhumanism and Peter Thiel's Christian transhumanism) from the perspective of the New Revelation's fundamental disclosures on God's spiritual and material creation, the triune structure of the human being and the prophecies regarding the catastrophic misuse of technology in the actual End Time.





The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.





A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.html





