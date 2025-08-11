SEX TRAFFICKING VICTIM 🔞 REPORTS THAT JEFFREY EPSTEIN IS STILL ALIVE AND WAS SIGHTED IN FLORIDA❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reposting the verbiage from KAITLIN BENNETT BANNED FROM ANOTHER FARMERS MARKET 🚫 BUT WE CAN'T ARREST THE PANTSUITWARPIG 🐗:
When we abdicated our responsibility to safeguard our own communities, we allowed the concept of UNTOUCHABLES to be created
Cops are purposefully stationed outside of their neighborhoods; VfB posits that there are two main reasons:
The first is that they have no stake in a neighborhood that doesn't belong to them; they will not and cannot know the denizens of the foreign neighborhood personally;
Second is that as a result of the first, this allows for a TWO-TIERED SOCIETY, in which some are placed ABOVE THE LAW
Shadow of Ezra - A s*x trafficking survivor told Ryan Matta (@RyanMattaMedia) she was informed that Jeffrey Epstein is still alive, saying her trafficker claimed they are untouchable.
She claims she saw Epstein in public in Florida after his reported “suicide.”
Source: https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1954750553814085984