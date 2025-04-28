The Synagogue of Satan Hates You and Wants You Dead Or Enslaved

Black Eyed Pedos rule the world on behalf of Them/Their Satanic Excellency. We’ve got super black magic and real life Bond villains who want to block the sun, make you eat bugs, and cut off human water supply. And a jewish rabbi selecting a catholic pope. It’s a big club and TF you ain’t in it!





TZLA | https://tzla.club





Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: 5G for my Digital ID - Hip Hop 2025 - Get Off The Plantation -KINGOFDUB: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R37JjYfL2TM

TZLA | https://tzla.club

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1914941227021042021

https://x.com/BerwickJeff/status/1915914361627152507





Show less