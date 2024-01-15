The Schiaparelli and Cassini Craters on Mars are Twins

The Schiaparelli and the Cassini Craters on Mars are over 1700 km apart so you would not expect that they would be connected to each other in any meaningful way. However, these 2 craters are actually paired with one another rather than being totally independent structures. The Schiaparelli Crater can be shown to be constructed of 2 circular regions rather than a single circle from an impact. The Cassini Crater and the western circular region of the Schiaparelli Crater have exactly the same diameter, and are separated by the very significant distance of 1/12 th of the planetary equatorial circumference. Other sacred geometry formulae for this distance also tie the western circle of the Schiaparelli Crater to the Cassini Crater by the use of integers which relate to the structue of the Cassini Crater which has a decagon (10 equal sided polygon) shape rather than a circular shape. There are several features of the 2 craters which prove that they have been artificially constructed rather than being the result of impacts from outer space.





