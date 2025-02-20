BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE CRAZIEST WASTE 💸 THAT DOGE HAS FOUND SO FAR
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
152 views • 6 months ago

Caroline Downey reacts to the wackiest findings of the Department of Government Efficiency so far.


CREDITS:

Co-written by Emma Foley

-----------------

SOURCES:

@DOGE/X

paul.senate.gov

Cpl. Alejandro Pena/U.S. Marine Corps

nih.gov

gc.cuny.edu

Nature Biomedical Engineering

The Heritage Foundation

sigar.mil

comedycenter.org

reporter.nih.gov

whitecoatwaste.org

Nature Science Journal

CBS Philadelphia/YouTube

Ahlan Simsim/YouTube

The Bearded Ladies/Facebook

National Institute on Drug Abuse

hsgac.senate.gov

USAspending.gov

Tara Palmieri/YouTube

whitehouse.gov


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4L-KcjSu_4A

Keywords
dogemulti pronged offensivecaroline downeyemma foleygovernment wasteful spending
