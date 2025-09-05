© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Navy flag has been raised on the lead ice-class patrol ship Ivan Papanin.
According to Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Moiseev, the Ivan Papanin is a unique project — its construction incorporated advanced technical solutions, some of which have no equivalents in world shipbuilding.