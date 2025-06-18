2025-6-18 mike adams teaching the unviersal christ, christ energy, good works, divination, nonsense

What do the crystals tell us? nonsense!!!





“Yahusha the christ answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” – John 14:6







Eph 2:4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,

Eph 2:5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with christ, (by grace ye are saved;)

Eph 2:6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places (meaning spiritual) in christ Yahusha...

Eph 2:7 That in the ages to come HE might show the exceeding riches of his grace in His kindness toward us through christ Yahusha.

Eph 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: (not by works!!! not by doing good works to people in the earth, or, being a "good person" according to your own estimations.)

Eph 2:9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.

Eph 2:10 For we are His workmanship, created in christ Yahusha unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them. (see the flip side there...we are not saved by those works, but, do we still obey God's commandments? yes!!!)



