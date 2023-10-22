BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What is "The Word Of God" In Depth Analysis of the meaning of "Scripture vs "Word Of God"
Wakeuporelse
Wakeuporelse
11 views • 10/22/2023

Purchase the bookThe Conspiracy Theorist Survival Guide

On Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C91X6K55


Wakeuporelse is listener supported.

Please donate - https://www.wakeuporelse.com/donate


Wakeupuporelse.com

www.facebook.com/wakeuporelse1

www.rumble.com/c/wakeuporelse

www.twitter.com/wakeuporelse1

www.tiktok.com/@wakeuporelse

www.snapchat.com/add/wakeuporelse?

www.instagram.com/wakeuporelse1



Newsletter https://bit.ly/349vwGS


Wakeuporelse Weekly Schedule (All times are Eastern)

Mondays - 2:00pm, 7:00pm, 8:00pm

Fridays - 7:00pm


All Meetings Are On Freeconferencecall.com (Password - "wakeuporelse")


* Volunteer Meeting - Monday at 7:00pm Eastern

* State National Training - Monday at 8:00pm Eastern

* Truther Hangout - Friday at 7:00pm Eastern

Instructions https://bit.ly/3Kii6If


Pastor Outreach Vision

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oaQc...


Contact John

[email protected]

Keywords
prophecyconspiracy theorymandela effectend timesbible changeswakeuporelse
