‘Letting everyone through’: Biden administration has ‘absence of action’ on border crisis

Sky News host Liz Storer has slammed the Biden administration for their “absence of action” to address the border crisis, where they were “letting anyone and everyone through”. According to US Customs and Border Protection, almost 2.5 million people have illegally crossed the southern border in the 12 months to December. “In the absence of any action by the Biden administration to address the border crisis, Texas took matters into its own hands, on Thursday, with authorities arresting illegal immigrants, charging them with criminal trespassing,” Ms Storer said. “This is significant – these were the first arrests of illegal aliens since the state took control of their part of the border last week, given federal officials were letting anyone and everyone through. “Texas is now in a fierce standoff with the Biden administration, blocking the US Border Patrol’s access to Eagle Pass. “What other options did they have as 4,000 undocumented immigrants a day flood into the US?”







