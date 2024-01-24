Fulton County Resident: “I'm disgusted... at the DA's apparent love affair, gross mismanagement..."

Fulton County doesn’t seem happy with Fani Willis going after Trump: “I'm disgusted... at the DA's apparent love affair with the Special Prosecutor and gross mismanagement of taxpayer dollars to pursue.. a frivolous lawsuit based off of partisan politics”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.