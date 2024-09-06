© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Author & Researcher, Shannon Rowan jumped onto the podcast with me today 09/08/24 to break down some of the more disturbing aspects of the filthy and corrupt wind turbine industry and how this dark technology is doing way more harm than good. We discussed many important subjects, including the completely fake green and clean energy agenda and we also chatted about the current situation in the UK and the Draconian censorship agenda. Click here https://crazzfiles.com/podcast-gaslighters-slaves-of-the-system-with-shannon-rowan/ for more information about this podcast and to find the links for Shannon's website and books.