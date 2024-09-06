BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“PODCAST” GASLIGHTERS & SLAVES OF THE SYSTEM WITH SHANNON ROWAN
THE CRAZZ FILES
THE CRAZZ FILES
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 8 months ago

Author & Researcher, Shannon Rowan jumped onto the podcast with me today 09/08/24 to break down some of the more disturbing aspects of the filthy and corrupt wind turbine industry and how this dark technology is doing way more harm than good. We discussed many important subjects, including the completely fake green and clean energy agenda and we also chatted about the current situation in the UK and the Draconian censorship agenda. Click here https://crazzfiles.com/podcast-gaslighters-slaves-of-the-system-with-shannon-rowan/ for more information about this podcast and to find the links for Shannon's website and books.

Keywords
healthpropagandatechnologyaustraliaviruswindrenewables
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy