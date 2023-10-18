America’s position as ‘Leader of the Free World’ is declining: Megyn Kelly

The Megyn Kelly show host Megyn Kelly says America’s position as “Leader of the Free World” is in a state of decline. “But it doesn’t have to remain this way,” Ms Kelly told Sky News host Paul Murray. She said the nation doesn’t have time for people who “can’t put two sentences or steps together”. “So really we need a full and fair contest and we cannot have the leading candidate for the Republican nomination (Donald Trump) tied up for the entire year in court or God forbid, in jail. “It’s not just that they’re trying to put him in jail and make him such that he can’t be president – it’s a full year leading up to the contest of him completely distracted with four major criminal trials that will be stressful for the man.”







