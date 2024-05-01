Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch speaks with Candidate for Port Huron City Council Holden Gauthier. Holden talks about the Port Huron City Council meetings, being a resident of Port Huron, and why he has decided to run for the Port Huron City Council.





If you have any questions for Holden Gauthier you can email him at [email protected]





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/