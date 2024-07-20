Reviewing My Gardening Endeavors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Video is a review of my gardening endeavours over the last few years. Looking back I made a complete mess of the start of it as I panicked, I thought I had to get into it and get it all up and running. But of course I was a few years too early and nothing's happened since then And now I have got raised beds here and there and gardens scattered all over the place. And now I'm actually redoing the beds and the gardens to make them a lot more productive and all they are producing are weeds and some hardy view vegetables like Silverbeet.