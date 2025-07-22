Trump posts video of President Obama being arrested

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump posts video showing President Obama getting
トランプ大統領がオバマ大統領が逮捕される動画を投稿。
https://x.com/hideki_5QAJF/status/1947073364386021576?t=-TcEa_lF2-gKzTji46MVFw&s=03
https://x.com/LeadingReport/status/1947081255146713331?t=UDROvLlrCyfFPtSWtkuSmQ&s=03
Whoa… look what President Trump just posted.
https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1947075656967176203?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1947075656967176203%7Ctwgr%5E01ce370db3a4923bc565245d8f5fc87277cdfb7e%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnote.com%2Fkei_hiro0725%2Fn%2Fn6ab8ad469f34
彼らは逮捕に向けて動いている。
https://x.com/TotalWorld1/status/1946745647291609174?t=3b44w6QxK0ja4-5zzuD6Cw&s=03
https://x.com/GenFlynn/status/1947348209229074690
Gen. Flynn Calls on The Department of Justice to Confiscate Barack Obama’s Passport.
https://x.com/ExxAlerts/status/1946729590879113241
「オバマを逮捕」が現在トレンド入り、オバマ政権がトランプの2016年選挙勝利を妨害しようとした陰謀を暴露する情報報告書の機密解除を受けて。
https://x.com/LeadingReport/status/1946600311797227599
https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/1946714573199057079?t=X3ut66q6STR8E17-5CXfTg&s=06
♯Black Swan Obama Game Over