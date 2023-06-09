💥FBI DOC EXPLOSIVE - BURISMA PAID JOE & HUNTER $10 MILLION IN BRIBES - while Vice President 🔥 - June 8, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesse Watters discusses Fox News Digital's exclusive report alleging a Burisma executive paid Joe and Hunter $10 million in bribes on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.' on Fox News.
This was reported to the FBI by a confidential source back in June 2020.
📝 "The head of Burisma expected to obtain oil rights in the United States and cooperation with an American oil company," a source told Fox News.
Bribes in the amount of $5 million each was received by both Bidens: Joe, and his son Hunter.